Five IPS Officers Reshuffled In Latest MP Home Department Move

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Home Department on Friday issued an order, effecting postings and additional charges for five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, pending further directives.

According to the order, Malay Jain, IPS (2017 batch), currently serving as Assistant Inspector General of Police at Police Headquarters in Bhopal, has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Balaghat district. He will also hold the additional charge as Commandant of the Hawk Force in Balaghat.

In other changes, Sachin Kumar Atulkar, IPS (2007), Inspector General of Police, Vamble Zone, Morena, has been given additional charge of Inspector General of Police, special armed force, Gwalior, while continuing with his present responsibilities.

Pradeep Sharma, IPS (2014), Superintendent of Police, Ujjain district, has been assigned additional charge as Commandant of the 32nd Battalion of the Special Armed Force Ujjain alongside his existing duties.

Vahni Singh, IPS (2014), Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College in Indore, has been given additional charge as Superintendent of Police, Narcotics, Mandsaur.

Consequently, Abhishek Anand, IPS (2018), has been relieved of the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, Narcotics, Mandsaur.

Nagendra Singh, IPS (2014), currently Commandant of the 25th Battalion of Special Armed Force in Bhopal, has been given additional charge as Superintendent of Police, Railways, Bhopal, while retaining his present role.

These reshuffles aim to ensure continuity in key policing and specialised units across the state. Officials indicated that the postings will remain in force until further orders are issued by the government.

The Home Department has directed all relevant authorities to implement the changes promptly. These changes place experienced officers in dual roles that combine district-level leadership with specialised functional responsibilities.

The arrangements are designed to ensure uninterrupted functioning of critical policing wings, including armed battalions, narcotics control and railway security, while maintaining focus on district administration.

The officers are expected to bring continuity and operational efficiency to their respective assignments across Balaghat, Morena-Gwalior, Ujjain, Mandsaur and Bhopal.