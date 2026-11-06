Twinkle Khanna Makes A Style Statement In Marigold-Inspired Outfit, Says Comfort Is Her Top Priority

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna recently shared a glimpse of her marigold-inspired outfit, giving a fun twist to floral fashion.

While marigolds are often used to decorate homes, Twinkle revealed that she sometimes takes inspiration from the flower for her own style. Taking to Instagram, the 'Mela' actress shared her thoughts on the outfit, saying she loved its appearance but was equally happy with how comfortable it was. Khanna highlighted how important it is for her to wear something that allows her to go about her day with ease.

Sharing pictures of her look, Twinkle wrote,“Sometimes I use marigolds to decorate the house, and sometimes I just dress up like one. Loved this outfit, loved how it looked, and most importantly, loved that I could eat, breathe, sit down, and live my life in it. If you could dress as one flower, which would you be?”

With her playful caption, Twinkle also asked her followers which flower they would choose to dress as, adding a light-hearted touch to her fashion post.

In the pictures, Twinkle is seen striking different poses in a beautiful marigold-coloured outfit. She also offered a glimpse of her home décor, which featured fresh flowers used to decorate the space, reflecting the festive charm of the season.

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna had shared a glimpse of her Diwali preparations, offering a peek into her festive gifting collection of candles. Sharing photographs on Instagram, she spoke about balancing her writing commitments with her entrepreneurial venture, calling herself a“jack of many trades” who had also become a“candle wali”.

The 'Barsaat' actress also revealed that she had been experimenting with different fragrances, jars, labels and ribbons to get every detail of the festive collection just right. She also spoke about how writing continues to remain her primary profession while she enjoys exploring her creative side through her business.

“I've been working on our Diwali gifting collection, which is also an excuse to play with fragrances, jars, labels, and ribbons. Clearly, I need my glasses now to make sure everything is indeed perfect,” she wrote.

On the professional front, after quitting acting, Twinkle Khanna transitioned into writing and established herself as an author. She made her literary debut in 2015 with the non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones, followed by The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories.