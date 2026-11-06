Over 2,700 Cases Of Stubble Burning Recorded In Punjab, Rs 46.10 Lakh Fine Imposed For Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Amid the worsening air quality conditions and rising pollution levels in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the stubble burning in adjoining Punjab continues to pose a challenge for the administration, making the task onerous and cumbersome in the fight against pollution.

According to a report by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), a total of 2,787 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded across the state.

The findings gathered under CAQMS Monitoring and Enforcement Actions Report, till November 5 shows that Patiala alone recorded 156 cases of stubble burning.

The report also indicates that environmental compensation (EC) fines, totaling Rs 46.10 lakh, was imposed in 914 cases, of which Rs 24.85 lakh has been recovered.

As many as 710 FIRs have been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with these incidents.

Additionally, 'red entries' were also made in the revenue records for 829 cases.

The burning of agricultural residues, said to be key reason behind air pollution, has repeatedly been discouraged by the Union government but this has continued secretly at multiple locations.

According to the report, field inspections were conducted at 2,194 locations and stubble burning was confirmed at 994 of these sites.

In Tarn Taran, inspections were carried out at 553 locations, with stubble burning confirmed at 294 sites. This was followed by Ferozepur with 361 incidents, Sangrur with 240, Amritsar with 221, and Bathinda with 216. Stubble burning was also confirmed at 163 locations in Ferozepur and 49 locations in Sangrur.

In Patiala district, 156 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded.

Field inspections were conducted at 103 of these locations, and fire was confirmed at 59 sites.

It also said that compensation was imposed in 42 cases, totalling Rs 2.15 lakh, of which Rs 70,000 was already recovered.

Additionally, 27 FIRs have been registered in Patiala related to stubble burning, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records for 16 cases.

According to the report, the total area under paddy cultivation in Punjab spans 32.87096 lakh hectares.

As of November 5, harvesting has been completed across 87.60 per cent of this area. About 786 show-cause notices were issued across the state.

The figures from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) indicate that measures-such as inspections, the imposition of fines, the registration of FIRs, and the making of 'red entries' in revenue records-are being taken to curb stubble burning.

Nevertheless, incidents of stubble burning continue to be reported across several districts in the state.