Bilateral Cooperation Anchors South Sudan's Energy Renaissance

South Sudan is placing bilateral partnerships at the center of its energy renaissance. As East Africa's sole oil producer seeks to expand geomapping, unlock 14 available exploration blocks, maximize brownfield production and strengthen access to regional energy markets, cross-border cooperation has become a strategic avenue for accelerating development.

The upcoming South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24–25, 2026 in Juba - provides a platform to connect South Sudanese authorities with regional and international counterparts, drive new investment and forge strategic energy partnerships. Returning for its seventh edition, SSOP will connect South Sudan's regional and global partners with emerging investment prospects across the oil value chain as the country eyes production targets of 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the near term and 450,000 bpd in the longer-term.

Strengthening Regional Petroleum Trade

Already a major exporter, South Sudan is actively pushing to establish a domestic refining industry while exploring cross-border petroleum trade opportunities with regional neighbors. The October 2026 meeting between South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and Kenyan President William Ruto marked a major milestone in strengthening bilateral energy and infrastructure cooperation to accelerate regional market growth.

The engagement builds on momentum generated in September 2026, when a delegation of South Sudan's key energy leaders - led by Caretaker Minister of Petroleum Awow Daniel Chuang – attended the groundbreaking of Dangote's $16 billion, 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery project in Kenya. Once operational, the refinery could open new markets for South Sudan's crude while supplying refined products to meet growing domestic demand. Dangote Refinery CEO David Bird is speaking at SSOP 2026.

Expanding Trade Corridors and Bilateral Synergies

Beyond Kenya, South Sudan is actively solidifying strategic energy and trade arrangements across the region. Bilateral agreements signed with Uganda in October 2026 are designed to improve market access, remove trade barriers and streamline petroleum-product logistics and transport links. In April 2026, South Sudan and Ethiopia reaffirmed bilateral cooperation on infrastructure, transport and oil industry development following a meeting between President Kiir and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. These engagements underscore South Sudan's growing focus on strengthening regional petroleum infrastructure, expanding cross-border trade and securing reliable crude export routes.

South Sudan Looks to International Partners

South Sudan is also strengthening engagement with international partners. Following an October 30 meeting between President Kiir and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia committed to training 40 South Sudanese professionals for the 2026/2027 period, leveraging its position as a major hydrocarbon producer to support the nation's energy development.

Separately, South Sudan's Minister of Energy and Dams Agok Makur Kur met with a delegation from the European Union to discuss foreign investment and bilateral cooperation, with discussions centering on co-developing national electricity networks and essential dam infrastructure.

SSOP 2026: Turning Partnerships into Tangible Projects

As South Sudan strengthens ties with regional partners, SSOP 2026 serves as the official platform for deal-making, policy alignment and commercial collaboration. By bringing together public decision-makers, regional counterparts and private sector leaders, the event provides a platform to convert bilateral engagement into tangible project developments. For operators and investors looking to capitalize on South Sudan's evolving oil and gas landscape, SSOP 2026 offers direct access to new opportunities across exploration, midstream infrastructure and regional energy supply chains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.