Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Use Home-Grown Mint For Medicinal, Self-Care Purposes

Here's how to use home-grown mint herb for maximum benefits. From self-care to medicinal use. Keep scrolling to learn more!

Mint is one of the most useful and beneficial herbs you can grow in your home garden. Packed with refreshing properties, it is a versatile herb that can be used in a variety of ways. Keep scrolling to discover more!

Boil some mint leaves and ginger in a bowl on the stove. Bring it to boil and add some lemon and honey, and voila, your nerve-calming, refreshing detox mint tea is ready at home.

If you want clear skin and steer clear of gut issues, then this minty detox water recipe will come to your rescue. Yes, you read that right. Just take a big water jar, add some cut cucumber slices, lemon wedges, and some mint leaves. Sip this water throughout the day and see changes.

Itchy scalp? Worry not! Try this DIY hair rinse. Add a handful of mint leaves, hibiscus flowers, and neem leaves to water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then strain and let it cool. Use this water as a final rinse after shampooing and conditioning for a refreshing scalp-care boost.

Take some Greek yoghurt and add crushed mint leaves and honey. Mix well to make a smooth paste. Apply it evenly to your face and leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Follow up by gently rubbing an ice cube over your skin and applying a moisturiser.

Simply pour some mint-infused water into your ice trays and freeze. These refreshing mint ice cubes can be used to flavour drinks, as a refreshing facial toner, or simply melted and used as a mouth rinse.