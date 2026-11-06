Chiranjeevi's Jwala Shoot: How 3 Buckets Of DIRTY Water Helped Create Superhit Scene
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Siva Nageswara Rao revealed how Chiranjeevi adjusted with dirty water for a movie shoot. The film became a super hit. He praised the actor, saying Chiranjeevi endures any hardship once he steps in front of the camera.Chiranjeevi did not get the Megastar tag easily. Hard work, talent, and pure dedication to acting stand behind this status. He achieved massive stardom after Khaidi in 1983. Producers were ready to do anything for him. But Chiranjeevi never misused his craze. He always worked extremely hard and pushed his body to the limits for the sake of the film and the producers.Director Siva Nageswara Rao recalled incidents from the 1985 Jwala movie shoot in a recent interview. He shares a great bond with Chiranjeevi. Ravi Raja Pinisetty directed the film Jwala. The unit was shooting a fight sequence in Chennai during the scorching month of April. Everyone knows how hot and humid Chennai gets during summer.Chiranjeevi was shooting a fight scene with Tiger Prabhakar amidst boulders. The rocks were burning hot under the sun. Chiranjeevi fell on those hot rocks and completed the fight. His back turned completely red and bruised after he removed his shirt. Chiranjeevi did not utter a single word about the burning rocks during the shoot. He forgets all pain once he faces the camera.The unit had to shoot a rain sequence where Chiranjeevi talks on the phone during the final schedule. The shoot would wrap up once this scene was done. The fire engine ran out of water at that exact time. Chiranjeevi could have easily postponed the shoot to another day. But he wanted to save the producer from extra costs. A ruined pond stood nearby with dirty, smelly, and mossy water. Nobody would even dare to step into it. Chiranjeevi got ready to finish the shoot using that dirty water.Production boys brought three buckets of water from that dirty pond. Chiranjeevi did not step back despite the bad smell. The boys poured that water from above like rain, and Chiranjeevi finished the scene while getting drenched. He took a bath immediately and caught an early morning flight for another movie shoot. Siva Nageswara Rao noted that any other actor would have demanded mineral water. Jwala featured Bhanupriya, Allu Ramalingaiah, Silk Smitha, and Radhika in key roles.
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