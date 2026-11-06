USA To Germany: Top 10 Countries For Indian Students To Work, Study

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Planning to study overseas? We break down the top 10 countries for Indian students who want to manage part-time jobs along with their higher education, including all work permit rules.

Indian students often dream of pursuing higher education abroad to build a strong global career. You will find many countries offering great education, but picking the right one for both studying and working is a big challenge. The country you choose will heavily impact your future opportunities. We look at the 10 best countries where Indian students can easily manage part-time jobs while studying, along with their specific work permit rules.

International students in the US can take up on-campus part-time jobs if they hold an F-1 visa. You get permission to work up to 20 hours a week while college classes are running.

International students in the UK on a Tier 4 Student visa can also do part-time jobs alongside their studies. You can work between 10 to 20 hours a week here. The UK government keeps these working hour rules very strict, and students must never cross the allowed time limit.

International students need a special working permit to do a part-time job in Switzerland. Students from European Union countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway face no limits on working hours. However, students from other countries can only work 10 to 15 hours a week during class terms. You can work full-time during your holidays.

Students need a work permit in Sweden if they want to stay and work after finishing their studies. You face no legal working hour limits while studying. Eligible students can easily get permission to work up to 40 hours a week.

Japan offers a post-graduation work visa to international students. You can work for up to one year after completing your studies using this visa. You can even extend this visa further based on specific criteria, which helps students gain valuable work experience. Students can work up to 28 hours a week while studying.

Students can work without a special work permit in Germany. International students can do part-time work for 240 half days or 120 full days a year after getting permission from the Federal Employment Agency and the Foreigners Office. Germany also offers many scholarships to students who maintain a good academic record.

Students in France qualify to work on or off-campus as long as they hold a residency card and their educational institution gives them access to the social security system. You can work a maximum of 964 hours per year here.

Students need a work permit or an establishment card when applying for a job after graduation in Denmark. You get a part-time work permit for 20 hours a week during your study period. You also get permission to work full-time during the summer holidays.

Students must register as full-time students at a Designated Learning Institution to work while studying in Canada. You get permission to work up to 20 hours a week here. You must also hold a study permit with a special provision that allows off-campus work. Students need to obtain a Social Security Number as well.

The Australian government allows foreign students on a student visa to work part-time. Students get the right to work up to 40 hours every two weeks during their study period through the student visa, and they can work full-time during holidays.