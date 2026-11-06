Dubai Police Impound 218 Vehicles, Issue 518 Fines Over Excessive Noise In October

Dubai Police impounded 218 vehicles and issued 518 traffic fines in October for violations involving excessive vehicle noise across the emirate.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the violations were detected through specialised smart monitoring devices and field inspection teams.

He said the force plans to expand its use of smart technology to detect vehicle noise violations by increasing the number of monitoring devices and installing them at additional locations across Dubai.

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Suwaidan said loud vehicle noises, whether caused by illegal engine and exhaust modifications or irresponsible driving, can disturb residents, affect their psychological well-being and disrupt sleep, particularly among children, older people and patients.

He stressed that Dubai Police would take strict legal action against motorists who deliberately create excessive noise and disturb residents.

The warning applies to owners of modified vehicles with loud exhaust systems, as well as sports car drivers who deliberately rev their engines or use public roads and residential neighbourhoods for noisy displays.

He said owning a sports car or modifying a vehicle does not give motorists the right to disturb public peace, adding that violators could face vehicle impoundment under applicable laws.

Driving a vehicle that causes excessive noise carries a Dh2,000 fine and 12 traffic points.

Making unlicensed changes to a vehicle's engine or chassis carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 traffic points and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Motorists must also pay Dh10,000 in vehicle release fees under Dubai Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle impoundment.

Dubai Police urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations, maintain their exhaust systems and avoid unauthorised vehicle modifications.

Drivers were also advised against sudden acceleration and deliberately revving their engines to produce loud noises, particularly in residential areas and during night-time hours.

Residents can report disruptive driving behaviour through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart app or by calling 901.

The force said maintaining road safety and public peace requires cooperation between authorities and the community.

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