Adnoc To Supply India's Gujarat Energy With Up To 4 Million Tonnes Of LNG

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi-based Adnoc on Thursday announced a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with India's Gujarat Energy Ltd (GEL) to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international gas portfolio of XRG, its international investment company.

Under the ten-year agreement, GEL will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG, with deliveries starting in 2028. It is the first sale of molecules from XRG's international portfolio and Adnoc's fifth LNG supply agreement in India.

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Rashid Al Mazrouei, chief marketing and origination officer (LNG) at Adnoc, said the agreement strengthens the company's long-standing energy partnership with Indian customers.

“Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies,” he said.

The deal links XRG-owned supply produced outside the Gulf with demand in India, showing how Adnoc can bring molecules from its international portfolio to customers worldwide. It is a significant step in XRG's evolution into a globally integrated gas and LNG business.

Avantika Singh Aulakh, Managing Director of GEL, said the partnership would allow both companies to realise the potential of their collaboration.

She said GEL has regasification infrastructure, a city gas network spanning 44 districts across six states, and a fast-growing trading presence in India.

“Natural gas is central to driving India's shift toward cleaner energy, acting as a crucial lower-carbon option that boosts industrial efficiency, offers households a safer cooking fuel, and accelerates the growth of eco-friendly transportation,” she said.

The agreement builds on the momentum of Adnoc's global LNG marketing and trading platform, which was launched in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026.

The platform has now signed supply agreements with Inpex in Japan, Gulf Group in Thailand and GEL in India, widening Adnoc's reach across some of Asia's key LNG markets. It targets 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, which would place Adnoc among the world's leading LNG suppliers.

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