Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Arrive Hand In Hand At Manish Malhotra's Bash

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare public appearance together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai on November 5.

The couple arrived holding hands and posed for photographers outside the venue, with several videos of their appearance circulating on social media.

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Aishwarya wore a red saree with a gold border, paired with a statement necklace and matching jewellery, while Abhishek opted for an all-black traditional outfit.

The two shared a few affectionate moments while posing for photographs, with Aishwarya seen resting her head on Abhishek's shoulder.

Their appearance comes after years of speculation surrounding their marriage, which gained attention in July 2024 when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding.

Rumours continued after Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the rise of grey divorces, although neither actor publicly confirmed any issues in their marriage.

The two have since been spotted together on several occasions, including family events and public outings.

Aishwarya and Abhishek celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on April 20 this year.

Speaking about their marriage in a recent interview, Abhishek described Aishwarya as his soulmate and reflected on their nearly two decades together.

When asked about the secret to a successful marriage, he joked, "Every night, before you sleep, say 'sorry' three times to your wife without fail."

The couple married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali celebration also brought together several Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit.

However, Aishwarya and Abhishek's hand-in-hand arrival became one of the evening's most talked-about moments.

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