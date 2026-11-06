Kris Jenner Celebrates 71St Birthday With Heartfelt Wishes From Family And Stars

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Kris Jenner celebrated her 71st birthday on November 5, with family members and celebrity friends sharing messages for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch on social media.

Among those wishing her a happy birthday were daughters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, longtime partner Corey Gamble and television personality Ellen DeGeneres.

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Kylie shared a message on Instagram thanking her mother for the love and support she has given her family over the years.

"Happy birthday mommy," she wrote. "I will never take for granted the love you poured into us and the beautiful life you gave us. What a gift to pass that love to my kids. I love you!"

Khloe also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, reflecting on how her relationship with Kris has grown over the years.

She described her mother as someone she continues to admire, not only as a parent but also as a friend, businesswoman and someone who is always finding new reasons to celebrate life.

"If I had a thousand lifetimes to live, I'd find you in every single one. And without hesitation, I'd choose you to be my mommy EVERY! SINGLE! TIME!" she wrote.

Khloe ended her message by wishing her mother a happy birthday, adding that loving her was one of the greatest joys of her life.

Corey Gamble also celebrated Kris' birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, calling her the "Holy Grail" and praising her role in the family.

"You're the greatest mother, Lovey & Honey to all your kids and im blessed to have you in my life lil wife," he wrote.

He ended his message by wishing her many more wonderful years together.

Ellen DeGeneres also joined the birthday celebrations, praising her longtime friend for always making time for the people in her life.

The former talk show host described Kris as loving, kind and thoughtful, before wishing her a day filled with love.

Kris, who was born on November 5, 1955, is best known for managing her children's careers and appearing on the family's reality television shows, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

The birthday celebrations come a year after she marked her 70th with a James Bond-themed party attended by family members and several Hollywood celebrities.

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