'Off Campus' Season 2 Release Date Announced: Series To Return In 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) There's exciting news for fans of 'Off Campus' as the popular college romance series is all set to return with its second season.

Created by Louisa Levy and based on author Elle Kennedy's best-selling 'Off Campus Universe', the new chapter will be launched next year.

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On Thursday, Prime Video announced that the second season of 'Off Campus' will arrive on April 28, 2027.

The announcement comes after the impressive global performance of the show's debut season. 'Off Campus' Season One reached 36 million viewers worldwide within its first 12 days of release.

At the time of its launch, the series recorded the third-most-viewed debut season of any series in Prime Video history. It also became the platform's most-viewed series debut season of all time among women aged 18-34.

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces 'Off Campus' with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce and Annika Patton co-executive produces for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Elle Kennedy, the author and creator of the 'Off Campus' universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

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