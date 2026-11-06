Ramayana In UAE: Hindi Vs English Versions, Deleted Scenes, Runtime And Where To Watch

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) If you're planning to watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 in Dubai, there's one thing you might want to check before booking your tickets. And it's not just whether you'd prefer to watch the film in Hindi or English.

While both versions follow the same story, the English release isn't simply a dubbed version of the original. Instead, it has been edited for international audiences, with several songs and dramatic sequences removed, making it considerably shorter than its Hindi counterpart.

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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film is the first installment of Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation of the Indian epic.

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But with both Hindi and English versions currently screening in UAE cinemas, which one should you choose? Here's a closer look at what sets them apart.

Is the English version of Ramayana different from the Hindi release?

Yes, and the differences go beyond language. Unlike conventional dubbed releases, where the original film remains largely unchanged, the English version of Ramayana has undergone a separate edit.

Several musical sequences have been removed, along with scenes exploring Rama's family relationships, particularly those involving his brothers.

Speaking about the changes, Sai Pallavi clarified that the omissions weren't limited to the film's music. "And it's not all songs, there are also scenes from the movie," the actress was quoted as saying.

The cast also pointed out that the musical portions removed from the English version shouldn't be mistaken for conventional Bollywood song-and-dance sequences.

This means audiences watching the two versions will experience the same overarching narrative, but with differences in how certain characters and relationships are established.

How much shorter is the English version?

According to reports by NDTV and IndieWire, the English version is approximately 30 minutes shorter than the original Hindi release.

However, current UAE cinema listings suggest an even greater difference. At VOX Cinemas, the Hindi version is listed with a running time of 210 minutes, or three hours and 30 minutes, while the English version runs for 165 minutes, or two hours and 45 minutes.

That's a difference of 45 minutes, according to the cinema's listings.

Which scenes have been removed from the English version?

Spoiler alert! Some of the scenes removed from the international release play an important role in establishing the emotional relationships between the characters.

According to IndieWire's comparison of the two versions, one of the most notable omissions is the Bharat Milap sequence, which depicts the reunion between Rama and his brother Bharat following Rama's exile.

In the Hindi version, Bharat pleads with Rama to return to Ayodhya and reclaim his rightful place on the throne.

The English version also reportedly removes scenes involving the marriages of Rama's brothers, along with musical sequences featuring Rama and Sita during their time in Ayodhya.

While these omissions may not fundamentally change the direction of the story, they reduce the time spent exploring relationships that are central to the epic.

Why was the English version shortened?

According to Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, the decision was made keeping international audiences in mind, particularly those who may be unfamiliar with the epic and its many characters.

"The English version, because there are so many characters, people may not relate to it and understand it at this point in time," the actor was quoted as saying. "So, a collective decision was taken about what is the right length and what is the right presentation for it."

The intention, according to the actor, was to make the film more accessible to viewers encountering the story for the first time.

He also suggested that audiences interested in exploring the narrative in greater detail could watch one of the Indian-language versions.

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