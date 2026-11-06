Bullish Investors Drive QSE Index Past 10,000 Point Milestone As All Seven Sectors Advance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index breached the significant 10,000-point threshold yesterday, crossing into positive territory amid strong buying interest and bullish investor sentiment, as the market rallied 181.68 points, or 1.84 percent, to close at 10,065.85 points.

This opening puts the 10,000-point milestone first, while linking the breakthrough to investor confidence and market momentum.

The broad-based rally reflected positive investor sentiment, with all seven sectors on the exchange closing in the green, signalling widespread buying interest across the market. The gains underscored the strength of the session, as investors stepped up buying activity across key sectors, lending further momentum to the benchmark index.

The breakthrough above the 10,000-point mark represents a significant milestone for the QSE, reinforcing the positive momentum witnessed in the market.

The strong performance also points to renewed investor confidence, with broad-based sectoral gains providing support to the upward movement in the index.

The QSE general index increased at the end of trading on Wednesday by 2.81 percent (270.10 points) to close at 9,884.17.

During yesterday's session the volume of shares traded stood at 375.318 million from 371.210 million on Wednesday and the value of shares reached QR759.140m as a result of implementing 56,819 deals in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 42 companies rose, while the prices of 11 companies decreased, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR608.921bn, compared to QR601.540bn in the previous session. The indices of all seven sectors ended in green zone, yesterday.

QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the banks and financial services 1.51% to 5,159.20, industrials 1.72% to 3,861.06, transportation sector by 1.44% to 5,414.81, real estate 1.14% to 1,391.83, insurance 1.31% to 2,854.92, telecoms 0.61% to 2,382.65 and consumer goods and services sector 1.66% to 7,645.89.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.84% to 24,873.97, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 2.19 percent to 4,991.89 points and QSE All Share Index rose 1.47 percent to 3,973.7 points.

Top gainers in yesterday's trade were Gulf Warehousing Company, QAMCO, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company and Qatar International Islamic Bank rising by 7.4%, 6.5%, 4.1%, 3.8% and 3.5% respectively.

Meanwhile top losers were Beema, Islamic Insurance, The Investors, National Cement Company, and Baldana declining 1.5%, 1.3%, 1.2%, 0.8%, and 0.4% respectively.

Recently, the net profits of companies listed on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) for the first nine months of 2026 was announced which reached QR35bn compared to QR41bn for the same period last year, reflecting a decrease of 14.71%.

A statement posted on QSE website said all companies listed on the Main Market of Qatar Stock Exchange (except Al Faleh Educational Holding & Qatari German Co. for Medical Devices) have disclosed their financial statements results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2026.

The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed the current trading week gaining 914.67 points, or 10 percent, compared to last week's close.

The gains were supported by positive performance across all sectors, led by the industrial sector, which advanced 13.15 percent.

QSE recorded a positive performance throughout the week which reflects improved investor sentiment and a renewed wave of buying activity.

The industrial and transportation sectors were the leading contributors to the market's upward movement, alongside improved performance across several other sectors, reinforcing the broad-based gains recorded by the general index.