Mirziyoyev Calls For Stronger SCO Cooperation Against Cybersecurity Threats

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has urged Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states and partner countries to step up intelligence sharing and cooperation in response to emerging security threats, including cyberattacks, terrorism, online radicalization and disinformation.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev made the call in an address to the first SCO-Plus Expert Dialogue on Security, held on Friday, November 6, on the sidelines of the Aqaba Process summit in Kazakhstan, the presidential press service reported.

Mirziyoyev emphasized that the participation of security service officials and representatives from SCO member states, observers and dialogue partners reflected a shared interest in strengthening cooperation against contemporary challenges and threats.

He noted that the SCO, which marks its 25th anniversary this year, has become an important platform for developing coordinated approaches to international and regional security.

The president said the global security environment was becoming increasingly complicated due to rising geopolitical tensions, deepening international divisions and escalating armed conflicts.

He also highlighted growing concerns over information security, the protection of critical infrastructure and countries' resilience to new forms of destabilizing activity.

According to Mirziyoyev, the rapid development of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and global communications has created new vulnerabilities alongside opportunities for technological progress.

He described cyberspace as an increasingly important arena of confrontation, where cyberattacks, public opinion manipulation and disinformation are being used alongside traditional methods.

Particular concern was expressed over the use of online platforms by terrorist organizations to spread radical ideologies, recruit supporters, raise funds and establish extremist networks operating across national borders.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted the vulnerability of young people to online radicalization, warning that extremist groups exploit social divisions and promote intolerance, potentially undermining interethnic and interreligious harmony and domestic stability.

He stressed the need for security agencies to move beyond responding to incidents and adopt preventive measures, including identifying emerging risks, exchanging information, strengthening national capabilities and developing coordinated security approaches.

The president emphasized that no country could independently address threats that transcend national borders, making international cooperation, mutual trust and practical coordination mechanisms increasingly important.

He expressed confidence that the SCO-Plus Expert Dialogue would help participants assess current security challenges and identify practical areas for further cooperation to protect their populations and support sustainable development.

Mirziyoyev also highlighted the role of coordinated efforts among security services in enabling the SCO to respond effectively to emerging threats and contribute to regional and international stability.