Industry-Favourite Broker XM Wins 7Th Award For 2026

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XM's high-impact affiliate program has been named " Best Affiliate Program 2026 " by SiGMA Group's FX.world, the flagship summit for fintech professionals in Europe and across the world.

This is XM's seventh award in 2026, adding to more than 100 prestigious accolades that place the broker at the forefront of the online trading industry.



When the trading industry convenes, global broker XM never goes home empty-handed. It boasts a stellar reputation as an industry-favourite broker, receiving awards voted by industry experts and seasoned traders. With products and services that serve over 20 million clients in 190 countries, XM appears to have mastered the tools that modern traders need in their arsenal: a generous selection of trading products and instruments, reliable trading execution, a wide range of educational materials, and exceptional 24/7 online customer service.



XM's commitment to product innovation and affiliate partnerships has drawn consistent peer recognition. Some of its recent accolades include Best Leading ΙΒ Program 2026 by Money Expo, Best Trading Platform Global 2026 by the World Business Outlook and Best Customer Service 2026 award by CFI.co.

XM was also named Best Gold Broker in both 2025 and 2026 by CFI.co and by the Jeddah Fintech Week Awards.



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About XM



XM Partners is one of the world's leading partner programs, trusted by over 250,000 partners in 190 countries. It offers unlimited commissions, instant payouts, and some of the highest conversion rates in the industry.



Backed by a regulated, award-winning broker with over 15 years of global presence and over 20 million traders, XM gives partners everything they need to maximise their earning potential. Traders benefit from a wide range of products, competitive conditions, and year-round bonuses, while partners enjoy a rewards program, exclusive promos, and ready-to-use marketing materials.



Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments involves a significant risk of loss to your capital. Terms and conditions apply.

Contact

XM Group

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