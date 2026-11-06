RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Auction date
| 2026-11-06
| Loan
| 3104
| Coupon
| 3.50 %
| ISIN-code
| SE0000556599
| Maturity
| 2028-12-01
| Tendered volume, SEK mln
| 200 +/- 200
| Total bid volume, SEK mln
| 850
| Volume sold, SEK mln
| 200
| Number of bids
| 11
| Number of accepted bids
| 3
| Average yield
| 0.732 %
| Lowest yield
| 0.723 %
| Highest accepted yield
| 0.747 %
| % accepted at highest yield
| 100.00
| Auction date
| 2026-11-06
| Loan
| 3111
| Coupon
| 0.125 %
| ISIN-code
| SE0007045745
| Maturity
| 2032-06-01
| Tendered volume, SEK mln
| 200 +/- 200
| Total bid volume, SEK mln
| 595
| Volume sold, SEK mln
| 200
| Number of bids
| 6
| Number of accepted bids
| 2
| Average yield
| 0.808 %
| Lowest yield
| 0.805 %
| Highest accepted yield
| 0.810 %
| % accepted at highest yield
| 62.50
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