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RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


Date: 2026-11-06 04:16:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Auction date 2026-11-06
Loan 3104
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0000556599
Maturity 2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 850
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 0.732 %
Lowest yield 0.723 %
Highest accepted yield 0.747 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2026-11-06
Loan 3111
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0007045745
Maturity 2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln 200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln 595
Volume sold, SEK mln 200
Number of bids 6
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield 0.808 %
Lowest yield 0.805 %
Highest accepted yield 0.810 %
% accepted at highest yield 62.50



MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111924773


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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