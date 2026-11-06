KPI Partners Inaugurates Expanded Hyderabad Office To Scale Agentic And Enterprise AI Delivery

- Kusal Swarnakar, CEO | KPI PartnersHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KPI Partners today inaugurated its new, larger office in Hyderabad, moving its growing Hyderabad teams into a bigger, better space built for enterprise AI delivery. Located Gachibowli Junction, the new office gives KPI Partners room to build and run agentic AI, GenAI, and data platforms for enterprises across North America, the UK and Europe, and Asia-Pacific.Rajesh Ramachandran, COO, KPI Partners, inaugurated the new office with the company's Hyderabad leadership and teams.A Defining Year for KPI Partners:- The opening caps the most decisive year in KPI Partners' 20-year history. In 2026 alone, the company:- Entered the UK and European market with its first London office- Achieved AWS Advanced Tier status, followed by the AWS DevOps and Migration & Modernization Competencies- Launched its Forward-Deployed Engineering (FDE) practice- Won the Minsky Award for Excellence in AI Strategy Consulting and was named Best Firm for FDE Talent by AIMHyderabad is the next move.Why Hyderabad, Why Now:Enterprise AI has reached its hardest phase. Pilots are easy. Production is not. Putting agentic AI into the workflows that run a business takes engineers who understand data, governance, and the business in equal measure, and they are among the scarcest people in technology. KPI Partners has built a strong team of them in Hyderabad over the years, and that team has outgrown its old office. The new space gives it room to keep growing, close to the India capability centers of many of the world's largest enterprises.What the New Office Will Build:1. Agentic AI That Runs the BusinessAI agents that work inside rebates, claims, and sales, built on KPI Partners' accelerators RebateIQ, ClaimsIQ, and SalesIQ, and deployed on governed enterprise data.2. Data Platforms AI Can TrustModernization of legacy warehouses and BI estates onto Databricks, Snowflake, Microsoft, and AWS, so every AI decision rests on data the business can stand behind.3. Engineers Who Own the OutcomeForward-deployed engineers who embed with client teams and stay until the system works in production, not just in a demo.Room to Grow AI Talent:The bigger office makes room for KPI Partners to grow its Hyderabad team, with new roles opening across agentic AI, GenAI, and data engineering, from engineers to directors and VPs. The company has been Great Place to Work certified for six consecutive years and was named Best Firm for FDE Talent by AIM in October 2026.What This Means for Clients:The expanded Hyderabad office puts more of KPI Partners' engineering strength behind every client program. Clients get faster access to specialized agentic AI, GenAI, and data engineering teams, so new initiatives start sooner and scale without delays in finding talent. They get round-the-clock delivery, with Hyderabad teams working alongside onshore teams across North America, the UK and Europe. And they work with forward-deployed engineers who own the outcome, staying until AI runs reliably in production on governed data, not stopping at the proof of concept. The result is a shorter path from AI ambition to measurable business value.Rajesh Ramachandran, COO - KPI Partners, commented:"Hyderabad has been home to KPI Partners teams for years. This office says we are here to grow. Every seat in it belongs to someone who will put AI into production for a client, not into a slide deck."About KPI PartnersKPI Partners is a global strategic partner helping enterprises redefine what's possible with Enterprise AI, Data, and Analytics. Founded in 2006, KPI Partners brings 20 years of experience and a team of 600+ consultants serving 300+ customers across Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, High-Tech, Energy & Utilities, and Higher Education.KPI Partners' capabilities span four core areas: Enterprise AI (Agentic AI, GenAI, and Data Science & ML), Data & BI Services (Data Engineering and Business Intelligence), Platform Modernization (Data Platform Migration, BI Platform Migration, and Cloud FinOps & Governance), and Enterprise Software (Custom App Development and ERP Consulting). Proprietary migration accelerators for BI modernization, data platform migration, pre-built ERP analytics, and GenAI help enterprises modernize faster, smarter, and with less risk.KPI Partners maintains strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, Snowflake, Anthropic, AWS, Google Cloud, and Oracle. The company is ISO 27001:2022 certified, Great Place to Workcertified for six consecutive years, and was named by CIO Times as The Fastest-Growing Analytics & AI Companies Driving Business in 2026. In October 2026, KPI Partners won the Minsky Award for Excellence in AI Strategy Consulting and was named Best Firm for FDE Talent, both presented by AIM.For more information, visit .

Nishika Gupta

KPI Partners India Private Limited

+ + 91 9346855635

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KPI Partners Inaugurates Expanded Hyderabad Office to Scale Agentic and Enterprise AI Delivery News Provided By KPI Partners India Private Limited November 06, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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