BJP President Nitin Nabin Celebrates Diwali With Party Headquarters Staff

BJP President Celebrates Diwali at Party Headquarters

Bringing warmth and festive cheer to the party headquarters in Delhi on Friday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin celebrated Diwali alongside the dedicated office staff members and their families. While extending his heartfelt greetings, Nabin highlighted the joyful mood across the nation and shared that he had chosen to spend the special day with the headquarters staff following a recommendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There is a festive atmosphere across the entire country. Following a suggestion from the Prime Minister, I felt it would be wonderful for us to meet during this Diwali season. A very Happy Diwali to you all,” he said.

Focusing on Staff Morale and Organizational Vibrancy

He said the party headquarters would be truly vibrant when its staff members remained happy and motivated, adding that their work and commitment reflected the spirit of the organisation.“I have always wished for this office to be just as vibrant. It will only truly be vibrant when there are smiles on your faces-your expressions and your work define that,” Nabin said.

Strengthening Ties with Party Workers

Highlighting the party's efforts to strengthen its connection with workers, he said the BJP had introduced arrangements to facilitate regular meetings between party workers and office-bearers.“Our goal, much like the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to further strengthen our bond with every party worker. We have put certain arrangements in place, including a process for party workers to meet with our office-bearers on a daily basis; this has significantly boosted the morale of the workers,” he said.

He added that the initiative would benefit the organisation but would also require additional efforts from the staff.“This will ultimately benefit the organisation, though I know it requires extra effort from all of you. Today, I simply want to extend my best wishes to you and your entire families. You are all members of the BJP family,” he said.

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