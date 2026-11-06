Karnataka: Health Department Seals Bengaluru PVR Juice Counter Over Used Cup Allegation (WATCH)

A PVR juice counter in Bengaluru's Forum Mall in Konanakunte outlet has been sealed by the Health Department food safety officers following allegations of reusing disposable beverage cups to serve drinks to customers.

In a video posted by a customer, Mithali, on her Instagram handle, she was seen confronting the PVR staff over a stack of disposable cups that allegedly contained remnants of previously served soft drinks. The customer questioned the staff members about the cups, and they denied that they had been used.

However, the staff offered to replace the cup and serve her a fresh beverage, but the customer refused the offer, questioning the hygiene practices followed at the outlet.

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How did Health Department Inspectors Respond to the Viral Video?

Mithali's viral video quickly caught the attention of state authorities, triggering a swift crackdown by the Karnataka Health Department.

Karnataka Health Department Food Safety officers conducted a surprise inspection at the PVR INOX outlet in Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, which is located in South Bengaluru. Reportedly, during the raid, officers found multiple food safety violations at the spot, including unhygienic storage practices and non-compliance with standard food safety regulations.

Following an unannounced inspection, the food safety officers served a notice to the multiplex management and immediately ordered the closure of the juice sales counter.

Health Dept raids PVR in forum Mall at Konanakunte Cross in Bengaluru after a customer alleged Pepsi was being served in used glasses. The health department says it found food safety violations, issued a notice & amp; sealed the juice counter. Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 5, 2026

An unexpected raid at Forum Mall's PVR outlet came at a time when the complaints about exorbitant food and beverage prices at multiplexes were already mounting on social media.

Customers have long expressed their criticism and dissatisfaction over paying premium rates for snacks, but this incident heightened concerns over whether basic hygiene standards were being met in return.

Karnataka Health Minister Reacts to Outrage

Following a surprise inspection by Karnataka Health Department Food Safety officers, Health Minister UT Kadeer addressed the issue, emphasizing that food safety regulations apply equally to all food establishments, regardless of their size or brand reputation.

“When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors,” Kadeer wrote on X.

“I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business.

“If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into,” the Minister added.

Our Health Department (@DHFWKA) Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru.

During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down.

When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business.

If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into.

- UT Khader (@utkhader) November 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the official Instagram account of Forum South Bengaluru issued an apology to the customer, stating that the PVR team was investigating the incident and that appropriate action would be taken.

The mall also assured customers that the complaint was being taken seriously. Meanwhile, PVR INOX had not issued an official statement with regard to the incident.

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