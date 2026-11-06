Gujarat Deputy CM Inaugurates 101 New Buses Announces Diwali Bonus

Gujarat Deputy CM Launches New GSRTC Fleet

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday inaugurated 101 Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses in Gandhinagar and announced an advance payment of half a month's salary for ST Corporation employees to make their Diwali celebrations more joyful. In a post on X, Sanghavi said the initiative was aimed at honouring and supporting the employees whose hard work keeps the state's ST bus services running.

"To those whose hard work keeps the Gujarat ST (State Transport) buses running-we have resolved to honour and support them this Diwali! Today, in Gandhinagar, I inaugurated 101 new ST buses. I had a heartfelt interaction with the ST Corporation's drivers, conductors, and workshop staff, and extended my Diwali greetings to them," the post read.

He further added, "I invited the employees themselves to flag off the new buses, for they are the true identity and strength of this fleet. Furthermore, to make their Diwali celebrations even more joyful, I announced the disbursement of half a month's salary as an advance." Sanghavi interacted with the ST Corporation's drivers, conductors and workshop staff during the event and extended Diwali greetings to them.

Focus on Viksit Gujarat 2047

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised the importance of preparing a workforce for Viksit Bharat by building a bridge between industry and employment. In this context, he categorically stated that under the roadmap for Viksit Gujarat 2047, which has been envisioned to lead the way towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the focus must be on developing a talent pool and advancing the skill development of the youth, the release stated.

The Chief Minister was addressing the valedictory session of the seminar on 'Viksit Gujarat 2047: Higher Education for Future Workforce Readiness'. A one-day seminar was organised in Ahmedabad by the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) in collaboration with the State Government's Higher Education Department. (ANI)

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