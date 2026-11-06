UP Shocker! Class 8 Boy Collapses In Classroom, Dies, Cardiac Arrest Suspected

A routine school morning turned into a nightmare for a family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after their 13-year-old son suddenly collapsed inside his classroom and died. Atharv, also called Duggu, was in Class 8 and had gone to school as he did on any other day. His father, Prem Singh, had dropped him off that morning and returned home, unaware that he would soon receive a phone call that would change his life forever.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at a school in the Jankipuram area of the Uttar Pradesh capital. Atharv reportedly collapsed shortly after entering his classroom. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of school staff, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

लखनऊ: स्कूल में आठवीं के छात्र की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत।

13 वर्षीय अथर्व सिंह अचानक स्कूल में बेहोश होकर गिरा।

परिजन अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित किया।

परिवार का इकलौता बेटा था अथर्व, हार्ट अटैक की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

सहारा स्टेट स्थित एलपीएस स्कूल का मामला।

@CMOfficeUP @AdminLKO @UPGovt @adgzonelucknow @Igrangelucknow @lkopolice

#Lucknow #LPSchool #StudentDeath #UttarPradesh #LucknowNews #BreakingNews

- India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) November 6, 2026

The preliminary medical suspicion is cardiac arrest, although the exact cause of death has not been independently established.

What school said after the tragedy

According to the school's principal, Meena Tangri, Atharv had just entered his classroom when he suddenly fell backwards onto the floor. His schoolbag was still hanging from his shoulders when he collapsed.

The incident caught the teacher and other students by surprise. Before anyone could understand what had happened, the 13-year-old had become unconscious.

Teachers immediately rushed to help him and called other members of the school staff. Atharv was then taken to the staff room as those present tried to assess his condition.

However, when the staff noticed that there was no visible movement from the boy, they became increasingly worried. The school administration immediately contacted his father and informed him about the emergency.

Father rushes to school after receiving phone call

Prem Singh, a cloth trader who lives in Jankipuram, was devastated when he learnt that his son had suddenly collapsed. He rushed back to the school, where staff members helped him take Atharv to a nearby hospital.

The family hoped that immediate medical attention would save the child's life. However, their hopes were shattered when doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Prem Singh broke down after hearing the news. Teachers and other people present at the hospital tried to console him as he struggled to come to terms with the loss.

The father said he had dropped his son at school just hours earlier, following their usual morning routine. There had been no indication that the day would end in such devastating circumstances.

Atharv was the couple's only child

Atharv was the only son of Prem Singh and his wife. His sudden death has left the family struggling to cope with an unimaginable loss.

The news of his death also left people in the neighbourhood and the school community shocked. Teachers and students who had seen him arrive for classes were left distressed by the sudden incident.

The circumstances surrounding the death have also raised questions about sudden cardiac emergencies among children and adolescents.

Doctors suspect cardiac arrest

Following Atharv's sudden collapse, doctors initially suspected cardiac arrest as a possible cause of death.

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood effectively, disrupting the supply of oxygen to vital organs, including the brain. A person experiencing cardiac arrest can lose consciousness and collapse without warning.

It is different from a heart attack. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, while cardiac arrest is an electrical malfunction that causes the heart to stop pumping effectively. A heart attack can sometimes trigger cardiac arrest.

However, the initial medical suspicion should not be treated as a confirmed diagnosis. Further medical findings would be needed to establish the precise cause of Atharv's death.

Police visit hospital, family does not file complaint

Local police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. Officials spoke to the family and gathered details about what had happened at the school.

According to police officials, the family has not submitted a formal complaint so far. After doctors raised the possibility of cardiac arrest, the family did not seek police action and no written complaint was filed.