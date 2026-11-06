Viral Video: Man Fires Skyshots From Moving Car On Gurugram Expressway, Another Films Stunt From Sunroof (WATCH)

Social media users are worried about road safety and careless driving after seeing a video of a man setting off firecrackers from a moving car on the Dwarka Expressway. Police have initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle and those involved in the incident.

A white Hyundai sedan is seen driving down the freeway in the video, which started making the rounds on social media on Thursday morning. A man seated inside the car pulls down the window, reaches outside, and uses a gun-shaped gadget to repeatedly set off firecrackers.

The guy is seen shooting skyshots from the moving automobile as it travels beside another vehicle with black-tinted windows. According to reports, the risky action endangered passengers' lives and caused fear among other drivers.

The incident was captured on camera by the occupants of another car that was passing by. They then posted the video on social media, where it quickly gained popularity.

Since setting off firecrackers from a moving car could result in collisions and put other drivers in danger, the action has drawn criticism for its flagrant disregard for traffic laws and public safety.

Watch Viral Video

गुरुग्राम के द्वारका एक्सप्रेसवे पर चलती कार से पटाखे चलाकर खतरनाक स्टंट!

इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई। सड़क पर इस तरह की लापरवाही न सिर्फ स्टंट करने वालों, बल्कि दूसरे वाहन चालकों की जान भी खतरे में डालती है।

#Gurugram #DwarkaExpressway #RoadSafety #PoliceAction #RightToLive #धनतेरस #happydhanteras #dhanteras #diwali2026

- vivek bhandari (@VivekBhandari84) November 6, 2026

In order to determine the vehicle's registration number and identify the young people involved, police said they were reviewing the widely shared video. They further stated that after the investigation, anyone found to be in violation of traffic and safety laws will face severe consequences.