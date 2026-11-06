ALMAL Real Estate Development Breaks Ground On The One By ALMAL Nusa Dua, A Registry Collection Hotel In Bali - Aetoswir...

ALMAL Real Estate Development has marked the official groundbreaking of The One by ALMAL Nusa Dua, a Registry Collection Hotel, licensed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, following a ceremony held today 2026 at the project site in Nusa Dua, Bali.

Hosted by ALMAL Global Holding and its Indonesian development entity, PT Magical Bali Villas, the ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency I Wayan Adi Arnawa, S.H., Regent of Badung.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was represented by Matt Holmes, Vice President of Development, South East Asia & Pacific Rim, and Pamudji Slamet, Director of Development, South East Asia & Pacific Rim. Mohamed Khader, Chief Operating Officer of ALMAL, and Hani Mortada, Vice President of Sales, also attended.

The event began with a traditional Balinese blessing ceremony, honouring local customs and seeking blessings. This was followed by the symbolic groundbreaking, marking a significant milestone in the project's transition into construction.

The milestone follows the recent issuance of the project's Persetujuan Bangunan Gedung (PBG), Indonesia's official building approval, in October 2026.

Located in Nusa Dua, one of Bali's established premium tourism destinations, the development will comprise 154 branded residences, including apartments, townhouses and private villas. Designed to combine private residential ownership with professionally managed hospitality services, the project will feature a selection of leisure, wellness and dining facilities, including pools, F&B outlets, fitness facilities and coworking spaces.

Mohamed Khader, Chief Operating Officer of ALMAL, commented: "The groundbreaking marks an important step in bringing The One by ALMAL Nusa Dua to life. With the building permit secured and ongoing construction, our focus is on delivering a high-quality hospitality development reflecting international standards while enhancing Bali's unique character. We value the support of local authorities and our collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as we move into this next phase."

The development forms part of ALMAL's expanding international hospitality and real estate portfolio, with a focus on branded properties in established leisure and investment destinations.

The development is expected to contribute to Nusa Dua's premium accommodation offering while creating opportunities for local employment and business.

ALMAL Real Estate Development is Dubai-headquartered and specializes in premium residential, branded hospitality and lifestyle developments across international destinations with projects in UAE, Indonesia and Cyprus.

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