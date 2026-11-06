Graco QUANTM I230 Brings Electrification To High-Flow Fluid-Transfer Applications

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Graco Inc. is helping manufacturers electrify high-flow fluid-transfer applications with the global launch of the 3-inch QUANTM® i230, bringing efficient electric drive technology to demanding processes that have traditionally relied on pneumatic pumps.

Paint, coatings and ceramics manufacturers depend on diaphragm pumps for their flexibility, reliability and ability to handle challenging materials. But pneumatic pumps also depend on compressed air - an energy-intensive plant resource whose available capacity can fluctuate as demand changes across a facility.

The QUANTM i230 gives manufacturers another option for qualified high-flow applications. By combining familiar diaphragm pump capabilities with electric operation, the pump helps manufacturers move more material, reduce transfer bottlenecks and lower energy consumption by up to 80% compared to pneumatic pumps, while maintaining operating flexibility.

“High-flow processes in industries like paint, coatings and ceramics have continued to rely heavily on pneumatic diaphragm pumps for good reason - they are flexible, dependable and well suited for demanding materials,” said Jeffrey Shaffer, Sales Director, Process Manufacturing at Graco.“At the same time, manufacturers are looking closely at energy use, operating costs and how they can modernize their plants. The QUANTM i230 gives them another choice.”

Additional benefits for manufacturers include:

More consistent performance without competing for plant air: In high-volume manufacturing, fluctuations in fluid transfer can affect batch accuracy, repeatability and throughput. Because the QUANTM i230 operates independent of a facility's compressed-air system, it can provide consistent flow even as air demand changes elsewhere in the plant. Reliability and simpler service for critical processes: High-flow pumps often operate at critical points in production, making uptime and maintainability important considerations for plant teams. The QUANTM i230 uses an isolated motor architecture that separates critical electrical components from the fluid section, helping protect against potential fluid ingress. Graco's ProConnectTM design also simplifies fluid-section removal to make maintenance less complex and disruptive. Greater visibility and control as plants automate: As manufacturers modernize production, fluid-transfer equipment increasingly needs to connect with broader automation systems. Integrated controls, status monitoring and PLC connectivity support remote-operation capabilities, speed control and greater process visibility, helping manufacturers integrate fluid transfer more effectively into plant automation systems.

“When manufacturers consider new electric equipment, efficiency is only part of the equation,” said Matthew Bergman, Senior Global Product Manager, Industrial at Graco.“It also has to be reliable, practical to maintain and easy to integrate into the way the plant already operates. We designed the QUANTM i230 around those realities.”

The 3-inch QUANTM i230 is available globally. Additional information about the QUANTM i230 is available at graco.

About Graco

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit graco.

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