Angelalign Appoints Marco Gadola As Senior Advisor

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699) (“Angel”) , a global clear aligner leader, today announced that Marco Gadola has joined Angel as Senior Advisor. In this role, Marco will advise the Board and senior management on culture, strategy and governance.

Marco, who has held many leadership positions, is well-known as a former CEO of Straumann Group, a leading global medical device company focused on dentistry.

Marco said he is excited to join Angel.“I've followed Angel for 10 years and have seen how it has evolved,” he said,“It's grown from a regional leader in innovative clinical solutions and high-quality products, to a worldwide organization trusted by orthodontic specialists, with an impressive innovation pipeline.”

Fox Hu, CEO of Angel, said:“Angel has strong core capabilities, but we must continue to improve to serve orthodontists even better. We welcome Marco as an advocate for our customers and employees around the world and to help us build an outstanding global organization with a great culture. This appointment is another step in our exciting journey of growth.”

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About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed since 2021, Angelalign Technology Inc. provides clear aligner solutions to clinically focused professionals and patients in over 60 countries. Having surpassed two million cumulative cases and with about a US$2 billion market capitalization, the company focuses on clinical innovation and professional support to help experts achieve extraordinary outcomes. Learn more at angelaligner.

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