Boomi Named A Visionary In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For AI Agent Management Platforms

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms. Boomi delivers agent management capabilities through the Agent Control Plane. Boomi believes this placement reflects its approach to solving one of the biggest hurdles in turning AI into ROI, by providing critical AI infrastructure that connects, governs, and controls AI costs across agents and skills from native and third-party providers.

Key Takeaways

Boomi has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms. A complimentary copy of the report is available here. Boomi's Agent Control Plane unifies agent connectivity, governance, context, and control in one solution to deliver enterprise control Building on its vendor-agnostic heritage, Boomi enables governance across agents, models, tools and skills from native and third-party providers. Boomi customers can now run agentic workloads anywhere, including in the cloud, hybrid, or on-premises fully behind their own firewalls.

“AI agents can deliver greater value when they can work across enterprise systems and data with the right context and governance,” said Ed Macosky, chief product and technology officer at Boomi.“With the Agent Control Plane, we're bringing agent management together with the connectivity and data capabilities organizations need to confidently put AI agents to work. We believe our placement as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Agent Management Platforms reflects the importance of this integrated approach.”

Managing Agents & Skills Across the Enterprise

Through Agent Control Plane, organizations can configure policies centrally and run agent workloads across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises, including behind their own firewall. Agent Control Plane supports teams in designing and deploying agents, and provides a central place to register, govern, and monitor Boomi-built and third party agents. It also provides the ability to manage MCP connectors and LLM traffic with a comprehensive AI Gateway, giving users end to end visibility into what agents can access and what actions they take.

Enabling Enterprise-Grade Agentic Workflows

AI agent management delivers value by enabling AI agents to work with trusted data and allow governed action across the enterprise. Recent AI innovations such as Boomi Connect, Agent Context and AI Gateway extend the capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to support connected, governed agentic workflows and automations. Boomi continues to evolve the platform around customer needs, helping organizations stay at the forefront of agentic AI.

Additional Resources

Read our thoughts on Boomi's recognition here Explore the Boomi Enterprise Platform Follow Boomi on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Agent Management Platforms, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, et al., 27 October 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How did Gartner recognize Boomi?

Boomi was named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms. The report evaluates vendors in the AI agent management platform market.

Q: What is an AI agent management platform?

An AI agent management platform is a centralized software platform for managing AI agents independently of their execution environments. It brings together security, governance and financial operations (FinOps) controls across custom-built and marketplace-acquired agents. As organizations scale their use of AI agents, these platforms help them manage deployments, return on investment (ROI) and costs.

Q: What is Boomi's Agent Control Plane?

Boomi's Agent Control Plane is critical, AI-native infrastructure required to govern and operationalize agentic workloads under strong enterprise control. As a vendor- and model-neutral control point, it connects agents to systems, governs the actions they attempt, and grounds answers in verified business data.

Enterprise IT & Security: It delivers operational control, applies security policies, and runs securely across public cloud, on-premises, or sovereign environments. Finance & Business Leaders: It provides visibility across agents to track consumption, maintain strict cost controls, and curb runaway AI spend.

Q: How does the Agent Control Plane support flexible deployment?

Boomi separates management from execution. Organizations can govern agents centrally while running agentic workloads across cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments, including fully behind their firewalls. Boomi's patented, distributed architecture is designed to process data in environments customers control, while separating the management layer that governs how a runtime operates, such as configuration, design, and monitoring.

Q: What is Boomi Agentstudio?

Boomi Agentstudio is a full agent lifecycle management solution that empowers organizations to build, govern, and orchestrate all AI agents at scale. Built on an industry-leading platform, Agentstudio allows teams to confidently design, test, and deploy context-aware agents anywhere that plug seamlessly into core systems, applications, and data without a costly tech stack overhaul. Every agent can be governed to stay compliant through centralized registration across all major AI providers, supported by built-in observability. With a patented runtime architecture, teams can orchestrate agents to drive impact at scale.

Q: Can Boomi manage AI agents and models from other providers?

Yes. Boomi's Agent Control Plane is designed to work across any provider, model, or data. Agent Control Tower can connect to third-party agent providers, so teams can view and manage those agents alongside Boomi-built agents.

Q: How does Boomi connect AI agents to enterprise systems and data?

Boomi brings agent management together with API, integration, and data capabilities. Boomi Connect provides instant, governed access to enterprise systems for agents, controlling this access down to every tool call. While Boomi's data capabilities build agent context from a trusted data foundation, including establishing a single source of truth from golden records, providing semantic intelligence, and enabling reliable agent knowledge across structured and unstructured data.

Q: How does the Boomi Enterprise Platform support agentic workflows?

The platform brings agent management together with data readiness, integration, API management, and automation. This helps organizations connect agents to trusted data, enterprise systems and business processes so they can put data to work through connected, governed workflows. For example, Agent step allows developers to call agents registered in Agent Control Tower as part of any integration process.

Q: What role do Boomi's partners play in implementations?

Boomi's global partner ecosystem includes system integrators such as Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys and Jade Global. Boomi's partners provide strategic guidance and implementation services to help customers use and extend the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

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