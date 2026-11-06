XRP Holds $1.30, But Why Are Buyers Struggling?

MENAFN - Daily Forex) A month ago, XRP was trying to hold a higher level and kept failing. It has spent the period since moving lower, and the round number it is leaning on now sits well beneath the one it lost.

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XRP, the token tied to cross-border payment settlement, climbed for part of today before sellers pushed it back, finishing near the same level it started. The past week has been steadier than the month before, which is a hint that the decline may be leveling off's Monthly Slide Gives Way to a Flat Week

The month tells the main story. XRP is down around 13% over the past four weeks, continuing the slide that began when it lost the $1.40 level it had been defending. The decline has been steady rather than sudden, a slow bleed that has pulled price down to the $1.30 area

The past week broke the pattern slightly. Rather than extend the losses, XRP has traded roughly flat over the last seven days, settling into a range around $1.30. Today showed both sides of that balance.

The price pushed up to $1.326 in the morning, could not hold the gain, and sold off through the afternoon to a low near $1.294 before recovering, with the drop carrying more volume than the climb that preceded it. A flat week is progress after a 13% month, but a session that fails at its highs and drops on volume is not the look of buyers taking control Defend $1.30 but Struggle to Hold Gains

XRP trades near $1.304, up about 2% on the day but little changed over the week, sitting roughly 13% below where it stood a month ago.

The session was volatile within a narrow band. Price ranged between $1.294 and $1.326, climbing to the high in the morning before a sharp afternoon drop pulled it back to the low, then recovering to settle at the $1.30 mark.

The round $1.30 number is the level in focus. XRP dipped under it intraday and climbed back, which makes it the support the market is defending. Below, the $1.294 session low and the round $1.29 level are the first markers of a breakdown.

Overhead, the $1.32 area capped the afternoon, and the $1.326 session high is the ceiling price could not hold. XRP sits at the round number, having given back the day's advance but holding the line that matters.A Flat Week Does Not Confirm a Recovery

The temptation after a flat week is to assume the decline has ended. Today argued against that. Price has stopped falling, but when it tried to rise, sellers stepped in at $1.326 and pushed it down hard enough to carry volume. A market that cannot hold a morning gain is stabilizing by exhaustion rather than demand, and that kind of pause tends to give way rather than turn.

The longer figures keep the decline in view. XRP is down about 28% year to date and 40% over the past year, and it trades well below the high it set in mid-2025. The six-month trend has turned slightly negative, which means the summer strength has fully unwound Above $1.326 Would Challenge the Bearish View

Reclaiming $1.326 and holding above it would change the read, showing that buyers can absorb the selling that has capped every bounce rather than fold to it. That would take the kind of buying XRP has lacked all month.

Holding $1.30 keeps it from sliding further, but after a 13% month, defending a round number does little to prove the decline is finished. The level that counts on the upside is $1.326, and today price reached it only to be turned away XRP Move Beyond Defending Support?

The next sessions come down to $1.30 and $1.326. A break below the $1.294 low and the round $1.29 level would signal the monthly decline is resuming after a brief pause. A move back above $1.326 would suggest the flat week was a base rather than a breather.

XRP spent today failing at the upper level and defending the lower one, which leaves the balance with the sellers who have controlled the month.

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