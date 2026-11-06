GBP/JPY Forecast 06/11: Pound Eyes ¥214 Breakout (Video)
As long as we can stay above the moving averages, I think it's likely that, sooner or later, buyers come in and pick up cheap British pounds. In fact, you get paid at the end of every day quite a bit to do so, and we are starting to see that play out.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere was an ascending triangle that just got broken-a sloppy one, mind you-but you can make an argument that we could be looking at a move to about ¥219, or you could take a look at the double bottom, and that reads for a move to about ¥216So, it really just comes down to how you want to read this chart. But either way, getting paid at the end of every day makes a huge difference over the longer term, and traders will be wise to pay attention to that.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with .
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