USD/CAD Forecast 06/11: Dollar Tests Support (Video)
Keep in mind that on Friday we have the employment numbers coming out of the United States and Canada. With this being the case, if the market were to rally from here, the 1.4050 area is right about where the 50-day EMA sits. If we were to turn around and break down below the bottom of the candlestick from the Wednesday session, then it could open up deeper selling.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut really, at this point, it is difficult to get overly involved in this pair due to the employment numbers coming out of both countries. Ultimately, I think we have a situation where we are trying to figure out if we are at the bottomCanada is expected to add 14,600 jobs, while the United States is expected to add 65,000 jobs. That being said, it is worth noting that Canada's latest employment numbers were a huge mess, so we will be particularly interested in what is going on there.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
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