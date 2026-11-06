AUD/USD Forecast 06/11: Aussie Rally Fades (Video)
Ultimately, this is a market that I think is at a good equilibrium, and the 200-day EMA, of course, attracts a lot of headline attention. The nonfarm payroll announcements during the Friday session could be the next big move, but really, the market, I think at this point in time, I would be a little hesitant to short.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf I am going to buy U.S. dollars, it is probably not against the Australian dollar. There are a couple of areas between here and 0.6850 that could offer a bit of a floor. If we were to break down below 0.6850, then that is a different story. But if the consolidation is still there, I think you have an easier path higher than lower in this particular pairSo, if the U.S. dollar starts to sell off, this might be a place I am interested in. This will be a reaction to the jobs report. Between now and then, I would anticipate very sleepy conditions.Ready to trade our AUD/USD Forex forecast? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.
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