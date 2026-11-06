EUR/USD Forecast 06/11: Euro Under Pressure (Video)
On the other hand, if we were to rally from here, the 50-day EMA at the 1.1309 level would be a bit of a barrier. Breaking above there opens up the possibility of 1.1350 being tested. It's really not until we break above that level on some type of daily sustained rally that I would consider becoming bullish.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think in the short term, this is a market that you continue to fade rallies, and the interest rate differential will continue to favor the United States of America. The European Union has quite a few issues, not the least of which is the fact that energy inflation could be a massive problem. The ECB was noncommittal in its last press conference as far as raising rates, while the Federal Reserve is almost all but a done deal at this pointSo, given enough time, I do think that the dollar sees continued strength, but it may see the occasional rally in this pair along the way.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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