MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite some of Europe's strictest arms export rules, Switzerland sells hundreds of millions of francs' worth of military equipment abroad each year. Now the government wants to ease those restrictions. In the run-up to the November 29 referendum on the issue, the arms sector and anti-militarist groups are at odds over the need to safeguard this industry. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: How much clout does the Swiss arms industry really have? This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

I write original and in-depth data-driven articles using my skills in data analysis and visualisation. I cover a wide array of topics, among which are Switzerland's place in global trade, climate change and demographics. Born and raised in France, I studied international relations in Lyon, then graduated from Lille journalism school in 2011. I have been living in Switzerland since 2012 and worked at RTS for eight years before joining SWI swissinfo in 2020.

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To what extent can a neutral country export arms? This basic question has troubled Switzerland ever since its armaments industry took off in the period between the two world wars. The debate is now back in the spotlight as the November 29 vote approaches.

The Federal Act on War MaterielExternal link currently prohibits the sale of arms to countries embroiled in armed conflict. Purchasing countries are moreover not allowed re-export Swiss-made weaponry without Switzerland's consent.

In recent years, some of Switzerland's European partners have found this legislation incomprehensible, mainly because it prevents them from sending Swiss-made weaponry to Ukraine. They also fear a supply shortage in the event of a war involving the EU or NATO.

The Swiss government now wants to allow the delivery of arms to 36 partner countriesExternal link – including EU member states, the United States and Japan – even in the event of a conflict. A non-re-export declaration would no longer be systematically required. Direct shipments and re-exports of Swiss war materiel to Ukraine would remain strictly prohibited.

>> Read our article explaining what the vote is about:

More More Votes Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restrictions

This content was published on Oct 7, 2026 On November 29, the Swiss will vote on a controversial proposal: easing the export rules for war materiel.

Read more: Swiss to vote on loosening arms-export restric