Haryana Targets Doubling Exports In Five Years, Urges Msmes To Leverage Ftas

MENAFN - KNN India)Haryana aims to double its exports over the next five years, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urging industries and MSMEs to leverage opportunities under India's expanding network of free trade agreements (FTAs).

Haryana Targets Doubling Of Exports In Five Years

Addressing a state-level FTA outreach workshop in Gurugram through a video message, Saini said Haryana's manufacturing base and skilled workforce offered significant potential to expand its presence in global markets, reported The Times Of India.

According to a state government statement, Haryana recorded merchandise exports of USD 20.57 billion in 2025-26, registering annual growth of 7.66 per cent and accounting for 4.66 per cent of India's total merchandise exports.

The state ranked sixth among states and Union Territories, exporting to more than 200 countries and territories.

Gurugram Accounts For Nearly 40 Per Cent Of State Exports

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said global competitiveness depended on product quality, technology, productivity and sustainable manufacturing, in addition to pricing. He urged industries to align with international standards and utilise FTAs to expand market access.

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Amit Kumar Agrawal said Gurugram contributed around USD 8.33 billion, or nearly 40 per cent, of Haryana's merchandise exports.

The city's manufacturing, engineering, IT/ITeS and global capability centre ecosystem has played a key role in the state's export performance.

FTA Workshop Highlights Tariff Concessions And Trade Barriers

The workshop was organised by the Haryana Directorate of MSME in collaboration with the Union Commerce Department and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to familiarise exporters with tariff concessions, rules of origin and non-tariff barriers under FTAs.

State Extends Financial And Market Access Support To Exporters

Officials also highlighted initiatives such as the Haryana Progressive MSME and Export Promotion Policy, 2026, and the GIFT Cell under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.

The state is providing exporters with financial assistance, quality certification support, freight assistance, participation in international trade fairs and digital market linkages to strengthen their access to global markets.

(KNN Bureau)