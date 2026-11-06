Madhya Pradesh Launches FTA Handbook, Trade Portal Module To Support MSME Exporters

MENAFN - KNN India)The Madhya Pradesh government has launched five new initiatives to support exporters and help businesses leverage opportunities under free trade agreements (FTAs), at the Madhya Pradesh Export and FTA Conclave 2026 held in Bhopal on Thursday.

The initiatives include an FTA Action Plan, an FTA Handbook, a dedicated helpdesk, an FTA module on the MP Trade Portal and an FTA Accelerator. The conclave was attended by more than 800 exporters and entrepreneurs.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal said the state could achieve its target of increasing exports to Rs 1 lakh crore within a year through stronger coordination between industry and the government, reported Business Standard.

He urged industry associations to take three key steps towards achieving the target: identify at least five products with the highest export potential in each sector, explore promising markets for these products in FTA partner countries, and identify businesses capable of exporting to those markets.

Government Calls For Higher Production Capacity

At the conclave, Madhya Pradesh MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap said rising electricity, labour and infrastructure costs in China had created greater opportunities for Indian and Madhya Pradesh manufacturers in global markets.

He said entrepreneurs would need to expand their production scale and capacity to capitalise on these opportunities and reduce per-unit costs.

Kashyap added that the state government was willing to introduce policy changes, if required, to support business expansion.

New Initiatives Aim To Address Information Gaps

MSME Secretary John Kingsley said a lack of information remained a major challenge for small exporters.

The newly launched helpdesk, portal module and accelerator are intended to address this information gap and help businesses access relevant information and support to utilise FTA opportunities.

FTA Action Plan Includes 31 Action Points

The Madhya Pradesh FTA Action Plan 2026-27, launched at the conclave, contains 31 action points organised under seven objectives.

The FTA Handbook provides information on the benefits of trade agreements for different products, rules of origin and relevant contact details, helping exporters understand the requirements and opportunities available under India's trade agreements.

(KNN Bureau)