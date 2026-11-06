SRI Fund Leverages Rs 48,000 Crore In Private Investment, Supports 824 Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Self-Reliant India (SRI) Fund has leveraged nearly Rs 48,000 crore in private investment and supported 824 MSMEs, with around 74 per cent of the beneficiary enterprises being micro units, according to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

SRI Fund Mobilises Private Investment For MSMEs

The Ministry organised an awareness workshop on the SRI Fund in New Delhi on November 4 under the Yashashvini Campaign to promote women entrepreneurship.

Addressing the workshop, MSME Secretary Bharat Khera said commitments of Rs 8,305 crore had been made against the fund's Rs 10,000 crore corpus, while 72 daughter funds had been empanelled to facilitate investments, reported ANI.

The initiative has enabled investments worth Rs 21,330 crore in 824 MSMEs. Of these, 77 enterprises have moved to higher enterprise categories, six have been listed on stock exchanges and 32 profitable investment exits have been completed.

Women-Owned Enterprises Account For 37.6 Per Cent Of Registrations

Khera said registrations on the Udyam and Udyam Assist portals had crossed 10 crore as of October 30, 2026, with women-owned enterprises accounting for 37.6 per cent of registrations. He called for increasing their share to 50 per cent.

He highlighted the importance of growth capital in helping formalised MSMEs expand their operations and said daughter funds independently assess investment proposals based on business viability, past growth and future plans.

MSME Credit Rises As NPA Ratio Declines

MSME Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner Rajneesh said the government had committed Rs 10,000 crore to the SRI Fund, with the objective of mobilising four times that amount from private investors.

Khera also said outstanding credit to MSMEs had increased from around Rs 10 lakh crore in 2014 to over Rs 40 lakh crore, while the sector's non-performing asset ratio had declined to about 3.5 per cent.

Budget Allocates Additional Rs 2,000 Crore To SRI Fund

The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated an additional Rs 2,000 crore to the SRI Fund for micro enterprises. The government has also introduced a separate Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to make direct investments in small and medium enterprises.

The SRI Fund is a Rs 10,006 crore fund-of-funds initiative launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide growth capital to MSMEs. Khera urged entrepreneurs to maintain proper financial records and adopt suitable legal structures to improve their access to equity and debt financing.

(KNN Bureau)