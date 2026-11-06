Almost A Third Have Gone Without Essential Furniture As They Couldn't Afford It

Three in 10 Brits have gone without essential furniture because they couldn't afford it.

Of those who've found themselves in this position, 55 per cent have eaten meals without a table, while 37 per cent have slept on a mattress without a bed frame.

Meanwhile, 34 per cent have slept on a sofa because they couldn't afford the furniture they needed, while more than one in five (21 per cent) have slept on the floor.

A quarter (25 per cent) have been forced to sit on the floor because there was no suitable seating, while 24 per cent have continued using furniture that was broken or unsafe.

The research of 2,000 adults was commissioned by DFS [], which, as part of its ongoing partnership with BBC Children in Need, is bringing to light the hidden reality of furniture poverty for children and families.

Cherie Donnelly, chief people officer for the furniture brand, said:“Furniture poverty is one of those problems that can be happening behind any front door.

“You might never know a family is eating dinner without a table, sitting on the floor because there's no sofa, or sleeping somewhere that simply isn't suitable.

“What's particularly concerning is how much shame surrounds it: when people feel too embarrassed to tell even their friends and family that they're struggling, it becomes incredibly easy for the problem to remain hidden.”

The study also found 76 per cent have never even heard of the term 'furniture poverty' before taking part in the research.

And 69 per cent had never considered that as many as one in seven households may be living without essentials such as beds, sofas or dining tables.

But it emerged one in 10 adults have been without a bed at some point, while 15 per cent have gone without a sofa and 21 per cent without a dining table and chairs.

The impact on children is particularly concerning, with 53 per cent of adults admitting they had never considered that some youngsters in the UK may regularly sleep without their own bed.

However, 95 per cent believe having an appropriate bed of their own is important to a child's day-to-day wellbeing.

The OnePoll study found 82 per cent of those polled believe going without one could affect a child's sleep, while 75 per cent think their mental wellbeing could suffer and 71 per cent feel their physical health could be impacted.

More than two thirds (67 per cent) believe it could affect concentration at school, with others pointing to confidence and self-esteem (58 per cent) and behaviour (57 per cent).

Among parents themselves, 40 per cent would, or have, worried about being unable to replace their child's bed or other essential furniture if it broke.

The BBC Children in Need Emergency Essentials [] programme delivers urgently needed household items to children and families living in furniture poverty across the UK.

Whether it's a sofa to bring a family together, a bed to sleep in, a cooker to prepare hot meals, or essential clothing, these items can make a significant difference to a child's daily life and wellbeing.

Claire Hoyle, CEO at BBC Children in Need, said:“Every child deserves to have a home where they can feel safe, secure and comfortable, but sadly we know that isn't the reality for every family.

“We're incredibly grateful for the continued support of DFS, which has partnered with us since 2013 and raised over £8m during that time.

"As a Lead Furniture Partner for Emergency Essentials, they help us provide crucial support to children and families who need it.

“Together, we want to shine a light on furniture poverty and help more families access the everyday essentials that can have such an important impact on a child's life.”