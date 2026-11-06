Mot Takes Part In Qatar Boat Show 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Transport is taking part in the Qatar Boat Show 2026, which opened yesterday and runs through November 7, at the Old Doha Port.

This is the third edition of the show. The MoT is a Strategic Partner. And the show is seeing a large participation from local and international entities and companies specialized in maritime services and industries.

In its stand at the show, the MoT is highlighting some of its maritime initiatives and services. The Water Taxi is one of them - a project designed to advance the nation's public transit system.

A scale model is on display, showcasing the project's 3 key facilities and stops: Lusail City, The Pearl-Qatar, and the West Bay (Corniche).

The project offers waterborne mobility solutions that harness cutting-edge, ecofriendly technology. This helps diversify mobility options and foster an integrated, sustainable transportation network in step with Qatar's vision for sustainable development.

And continuing raising awareness of maritime security and safety procedures, the MoT is showcasing maritime navigational aids (NAVAIDs) to help stand visitors understand their role in enhancing navigational safety and guiding crews and captains to avoid danger zones. The MoT stand helps visitors learn more about maritime markers and buoys and the meaning of each one of them and their colors and signals, according to the IALA Region A system adopted in Qatar.

At the MoT stand visitors also have the chance to learn more about MoT's several digital maritime services available at the Ministry's“Darb” app., where users can complete their transactions anytime, anyplace, thereby saving time and effort.

Using the Darb app, users can easily register a new small craft, renew a small craft's registration, amend a small craft's specifications, have a lost or damaged registration card replaced, deregister a small craft, issue owners' sequence certificate, amend ownership, in addition to mortgage and mortgage release services, and cards delivery via Qatar Post. Children visiting the MoT stand can also try the 'little captain' route and learn and experience maritime navigation aids in a simple and interactive manner, enhancing their understanding of maritime safety.

The MoT remains committed to supporting such major national events that contribute to enhancing Qatar's global ranking in areas of tourism, marine activities and superyachts.