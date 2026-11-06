Al Reyada For Girls Launches New E-Magazine Alam Al Reyada

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Reyada for Girls Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, has launched its new electronic magazine, Alam Al Reyada, in a move that reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening media outreach, showcasing girls' achievements and talents, and establishing a media platform to document the Centre's journey and highlight its diverse programs, initiatives, and activities.

The launch comes as part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to develop its media tools, keep pace with digital transformation, and deliver content that combines creativity and knowledge while reflecting its role in empowering girls and developing their abilities and skills across various fields.

On this occasion, Director of Al Reyada for Girls Centre Najla Al-Hajri, said,“Some ideas deserve to reach people, and some experiences deserve to be shared so they can inspire others. From this perspective, Alam Al Reyada magazine is designed to provide a space where we celebrate creative ideas, highlight young talents, and give inspiring experiences and achievements the opportunity to gain visibility and make an impact.

“The launch of the magazine marks a new milestone in the journey of Al Reyada for Girls Centre and reflects our belief that empowering girls begins with building their confidence in their abilities and providing platforms that enable them to express themselves, exchange knowledge and experiences, and participate actively in their community.”

Al-Hajri explained that the magazine features a variety of articles and media coverage showcasing the Centre's key events and achievements, alongside highlighting its pioneering initiatives, community engagements, and inspiring stories. This content reflects the diversity of the Centre's activities and its contributions to developing girls' capabilities and enhancing their community participation.

She also noted that the magazine includes an interactive section entitled“Share Your Opinion,” which allows readers to express their views and share their ideas and suggestions. This initiative aims to strengthen direct communication with the audience and contribute to developing the magazine's content in line with girls' interests and aspirations, while giving them an opportunity to participate in enriching the Centre's media output.

She added that the magazine also welcomes contributions from the Centre's members who wish to publish their creative work and literary and intellectual contributions, offering them the opportunity to showcase their writings and ideas through its pages. This provides a supportive platform for young talents and encourages girls to express their abilities and further develop their writing and creative skills.

“We begin this journey with the belief that a word can shape awareness, an idea can open new horizons, and every talent, when given the right opportunity, can make a difference,” she added.