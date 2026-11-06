QCB Governor Meets Bank Of England Governor

Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani met yesterday during his visit to the United Kingdom, with Governor of the Bank of England H E Andrew Bailey. During the meeting, they discussed key facets of bilateral cooperation between the two countries with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.

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