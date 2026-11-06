QICCA Holds Specialised Arbitration Seminar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) held a specialised arbitration seminar yesterday, at Qatar Chamber's headquarters. The event was held as part of the activities accompanying the Sixth World Conference on International Arbitration.

The seminar was attended by Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali Al Thani, Vice Chairman of QICCA, and Ibrahim Shahbek, Secretary-General, alongside a distinguished group of legal experts, arbitration practitioners, and students from Qatar University and Lusail University. The seminar was moderated by the center's legal counsel, Khaled Al-Jarhi.

The session featured presentations by Professor Loukas Mistelis, Partner at Steptoe International in the UK and Director of the School of International Arbitration at the Centre for Commercial Law Studies, Queen Mary University of London; and Dr. Osman Nour Osman, Associate Professor of Commercial Law at Lusail University.

In his presentation titled“Global Trends, User Expectations and the Path Forward,” Professor Mistelis reviewed key findings from studies and surveys conducted over the past two decades regarding the evolution of international arbitration and user preferences.

He highlighted key insights from the 2025 survey, examining parties' institutional preferences, the growing demand for cost efficiency and expedited proceedings, and the expanding role of artificial intelligence and digital technology in modern dispute resolution.

In turn, Dr. Osman Nour Osman addressed the personal liability of arbitrators for breaches of the arbitration agreement.

He examined the legal implications of failing to comply with agreed deadlines and procedural seats, assessing how such breaches impact the validity and enforceability of arbitral awards and the scope of an arbitrator's professional accountability.