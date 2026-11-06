Qatar Launches 'National Product Week' To Back Domestic Industries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a national initiative aimed at supporting domestic industries and sustainability amid plans to localize supply chains and strengthen self-sufficiency.

The National Product Week campaign was held under the slogan“From Us, For Us - The Story Begins in Qatar”, focusing on motivating consumers to purchase locally made goods and promoting economic diversification across various sectors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Saleh Al Khulaifi said the initiative aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy and the Qatar National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030.

Al Khulaifi added that the importance of domestic industries had become particularly evident during the recent regional crisis and the supply chain disruptions.

Qatari factories, he added, had demonstrated their ability to maintain production and respond to increased demand for essential goods, helping stabilize local markets and ensure continuity of supplies.

For his part, Director of the National Product Competitiveness Support Department Dr. Mohammed Al Bousham Al Sayed said the initiative formed part of broader efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of Qatari products and expand their presence in local and international markets.

He explained that the ministry was working on an integrated approach involving assessments of domestic industries, identifying challenges and developing initiatives and solutions to support industrial competitiveness and growth in coordination with relevant authorities.

He added that these efforts included protecting national industries against harmful trade practices and unfair competition through trade remedies, alongside raising awareness among industrial businesses about available protection mechanisms.

Al Sayed also highlighted the positive impact of previous editions of National Product Week, revealing that some participating retail outlets recorded increases of up to 75 percent in sales of national products during 2025.

The opening ceremony, attended by representatives of government entities and the private sector, featured a presentation on Qatari products and workshops organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Finance and Qatar Development Bank. The event also included exhibition stands showcasing a range of products manufactured by participating Qatari factories.

As part of the initiative, three dedicated retail outlets for Qatari products were inaugurated at Lulu Hypermarket in Al Gharafa, Monoprix at Place Vendome and Al Meera in Ain Khaled.

Two additional outlets are scheduled to open on Friday at Carrefour in City Center Mall and Rawabi in Al Gharafa.

The program will also include field visits for school students to national factories next week, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.