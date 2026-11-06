Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From International Football In Emotional Video

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his career with the Portugal national team.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reflected on his journey representing Portugal, featuring memorable moments from his international career, including major tournaments, celebrations and personal sacrifices.

Ronaldo said he had given everything for the national team, describing his time representing Portugal as a defining chapter of his life.

The video featured footage from Portugal's triumphs at UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League, alongside moments of disappointment, including scenes from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo also paid tribute to his teammates, coaches, support staff, family and Portuguese supporters, highlighting the people who accompanied him throughout his international career.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, is widely regarded as one of football's greatest players and holds the men's international records for goals and appearances.

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