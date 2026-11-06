Moehe Launches Campaign To Encourage Qatari Students To Pursue Teaching Careers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the first phase of an awareness campaign aimed at encouraging Qatari students to pursue teaching careers, highlighting the profession's importance, benefits and opportunities for professional growth.

The campaign, titled“The Teacher... The Maker of the Future”, was implemented by the Academic and Career Guidance Section of the Ministry's Department of School and Student Affairs through a series of awareness sessions targeting Grade 11 and 12 students at four government secondary schools.

The sessions were held on November 3 at Al Ab Secondary School for Girls and Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Mana Secondary School for Boys, and continued on November 4 at Al Sailiya Secondary School for Girls and Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim Secondary School for Boys.

Representatives of the Academic and Career Guidance Section introduced students to the teaching profession, the“Tamouh” programme and the programmes offered by the College of Education at Qatar University.

Qatari school principals and inspiring Qatari teachers also shared their experiences in teaching and school leadership, while students from the College of Education provided their peers with an insight into studying education-related specialisations.

The awareness programme began by highlighting the status of knowledge and teachers in Islam. It also recalled the remarks of Minister of Education and Higher Education

H E Lolwa bint Rashid Al Khater on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.

“If our young men and women knew that the teacher is the foundation of the renaissance of any country, they would flock to this great profession,” the minister said.

The programme also highlighted achievements in the education sector under Qatar National Vision 2030 and outlined the professional benefits of a teaching career, including competitive income, job stability, continuous professional development and a clear career progression pathway.

Students were introduced to the career ladder in the education sector, which extends from teacher to coordinator, academic deputy and school principal.