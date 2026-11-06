Moph Commences Transfer Of Food Safety Mandates To New Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the commencement of procedures to transfer food safety mandates, functions and responsibilities to the General Authority for Food Safety, following the issuance of Amiri Decision No. (41) of 2026 establishing the Authority. This step underscores the State's commitment to advancing a comprehensive national food safety system, enhancing regulatory effectiveness and operational efficiency, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of services to the public during the transition phase.

On this occasion, Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for His Highness's continued patronage and unwavering support for the development of the nation's public health system, the protection of community health, and the advancement of food safety standards, in line with Qatar's vision for a healthier and safer future.

The Ministry of Public Health affirmed that the establishment of the General Authority for Food Safety marks a significant milestone in the continued development of the State's food safety system. The Authority will serve as a unified institutional body for food safety governance, enhance integration across mandates and responsibilities, and strengthen regulatory and oversight efforts, thereby supporting the protection of consumer health and reinforcing public confidence in the safety of food available in the State.

The Authority will be responsible for ensuring the safety and suitability of food for human consumption across all stages of the food chain.

Its mandate includes strengthening the national food control system, mitigating food-related risks, and upholding the highest standards of consumer health protection.

The Ministry of Public Health will continue to work closely with the Authority and relevant stakeholders to complete the transfer of mandates, functions and responsibilities in accordance with the approved frameworks.

These efforts will ensure a smooth transition, maintain service continuity, and fulfil the objectives for which the Authority was established.