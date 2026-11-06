HMC Concludes International Congress On Healthy Aging And Geriatric Rehabilitation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has successfully concluded the International Congress on Healthy Aging and Geriatric Rehabilitation 2026 (IC-HAGR 2026), organised by HMC's Rumailah Hospital under the theme“Transforming Global Care through Innovation and Function.”

The Congress was held from October 29 to 31. The Congress explored the latest scientific developments and medical practices in healthy aging, brain health, dementia, and geriatric rehabilitation, with a particular focus on Functional Longevity across medical disciplines.

The inaugural ceremony welcomed leaders from HMC, the Ministry of Public Health, Primary Health Care Corporation, private healthcare organizations and the wider social care sector. A senior Qatari community member served as Master of Ceremonies, reinforcing the importance of involving older adults and ensuring their voices are heard in discussions concerning their care.

The scientific sessions emphasised the importance of shifting the focus from merely extending life expectancy to improving quality of life throughout the aging process. Discussions highlighted the need to preserve older adults' mobility, cognitive abilities and independence in performing daily activities, as well as the critical role of early intervention and preventive healthcare in maintaining health and functional capacity with advancing age.

The Congress also addressed several emerging areas, including precision geriatric medicine, frailty, neurorehabilitation, digital health and applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Other key topics included community-based care, integrated healthcare delivery and the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in addressing the complex and diverse healthcare needs of older adults.