ICE Qatar Highlights Engineering's Role In Building A Better Future

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Qatar has reaffirmed the vital role of engineering in improving quality of life and supporting Qatar's development, as it brought together industry leaders and engineering professionals to recognise professional achievements and highlight the contribution of infrastructure to society at its annual gathering in Doha recently.

ICE Qatar held its annual Gala Dinner recently at the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. The prestigious gathering welcomed President of the Institution of Civil Engineers David Porter, whose attendance reinforced the connection between Qatar's engineering community and the Institution's international network.

Led by ICE Qatar Chair Dr. Khaled Alnaas, alongside the organising committee, the evening recognised newly qualified Chartered Engineers and Fellows, celebrating their dedication to professional competence, leadership and lifelong learning.

In his welcome address, Dr. Khaled Alnaas said that engineering's greatest contribution lies in improving everyday life. Reliable roads, transport networks, water supplies and power systems underpin public health, comfort and dignity, even when their importance goes unnoticed.

“Infrastructure gives us time,” he said, explaining how shorter journeys allow families to spend more time together, while dependable essential services make communities safer and healthier.“Engineering is not about us. It is about the people we serve.” The address highlighted the quality and scale of Qatar's infrastructure, including its modern road networks, Doha Metro, international airport, ports and utilities. These achievements reflect the country's long-term vision and investment in connecting communities, supporting economic growth and improving quality of life. Tribute was paid to the engineers, technicians, planners and workers whose efforts have helped translate that vision into services people rely on every day.

The evening also highlighted ICE's contribution to enriching Qatar's engineering community. Through technical lectures, site visits, mentoring and support for Chartership and Fellowship, the Institution helps professionals exchange knowledge, strengthen their skills and uphold high standards of competence and ethics.