Qatar Launches PIRLS 2026 Assessment Across 278 Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the sixth cycle of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS 2026), with 278 public and private schools across Qatar taking part in the international assessment.

The assessment began on Monday, November 2, and will continue until December 3, 2026, targeting Grade 5 students in Qatar as part of the country's participation in the international study.

Testing sessions at participating schools begin at 8am and are conducted under the supervision of the Ministry's International Tests Section at the Student Assessment Department. Field monitoring is also being carried out to ensure the assessment follows internationally approved standards of quality and accuracy.

While PIRLS is internationally designed to assess students in Grade 4, Qatar is administering this year's assessment to Grade 5 students, in accordance with the arrangements and procedures approved by the international body overseeing the study.

PIRLS is an initiative of the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), a leading organisation in international comparative education research, with offices in Amsterdam and Hamburg.

Conducted every five years, the study measures students' reading literacy and comprehension skills. It also provides reliable international data and indicators that help countries evaluate educational performance, develop education policies and improve the quality of teaching and learning outcomes.

The Ministry said Qatar's participation in the 2026 cycle reflects its commitment to taking part regularly in large-scale international assessments and using their findings to monitor students' performance and track developments in the education system.