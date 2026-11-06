Minister Of Justice Launches Legal And Judicial Journal's New Website

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, yesterday launched the new website for 'The Legal and Judicial Journal'. The launch took place during a graduation ceremony for participants in the qualifying and mandatory training programmes organised by the Ministry's Center for Legal and Judicial Studies. This initiative establishes a digital platform for the journal, facilitating access to its scholarly content and broadening its utility for researchers and legal practitioners.

The website is the first of its kind for the journal, which is dedicated to publishing peer-reviewed legal research and studies, supporting legal scientific inquiry among academics and specialists, and disseminating legal knowledge across various segments of society. The journal is published by the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies. It is a specialised, peer-reviewed academic journal issued semi-annually, with its first edition dating back to 2007.

The journal features sections dedicated to research, studies, and legal commentaries, with contributions from law professors, members of the judiciary and the Public Prosecution, lawyers, and other researchers in the legal field. It serves as a platform for presenting specialised studies on legal and judicial issues, encompassing analytical and comparative legal research, as well as expert commentaries on legislation, judicial rulings, and international agreements.

Furthermore, the journal includes a section titled“From the Rulings of the Court of Cassation,” which publishes significant judgments from the Qatari Court of Cassation along with the legal principles derived from them. It also features a section for legal opinions (fatwas), presenting key legal interpretations issued by the Department of Legal Opinions and Studies at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, accompanied by analyses and the legal principles established therein.

The launch of this website is part of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to advance digital transformation, in alignment with the objectives of its 2025-2030 strategic plan. By leveraging modern technology to enhance legal services and facilitate access to legal and judicial knowledge, the initiative supports the Ministry's commitment to fostering institutional excellence and embedding a culture of innovation and continuous development.