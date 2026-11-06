Al Wakrah Municipality To Distribute 10,000 Free Seedlings Under Green Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Wakrah Municipality will distribute 10,000 free seedlings to residents as part of an environmental initiative aimed at raising awareness about sustainability and encouraging home gardening.

The five-day initiative, titled“Al Wakrah Goes Green,” will take place at Al Wakrah Public Park from November 8 to 12, from 7am to 11am daily.

The initiative will also include the distribution of free organic fertiliser to support residents in growing plants at home, alongside educational awareness visits to 10 schools to promote environmental awareness among students.

The programme seeks to encourage community participation in environmental protection, promote green spaces and instil sustainable practices among residents, particularly younger generations.

Through the distribution of seedlings and organic fertiliser, the municipality aims to make home gardening more accessible and encourage residents to contribute to a greener and healthier environment.